Daily Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.