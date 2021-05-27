Daily Weather Forecast For Selby

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night High 46 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



