Selby, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Selby

Posted by 
Selby Post
Selby Post
 5 days ago

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDFEhxS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night

    • High 46 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

