Condon, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Condon

Condon Times
 5 days ago

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDFEg4j00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Condon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

