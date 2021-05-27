4-Day Weather Forecast For Condon

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 37 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 41 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.