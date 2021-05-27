4-Day Weather Forecast For Condon
CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.