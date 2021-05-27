Cancel
Can We Please Stop Identifying With Friends Characters So Much?

By Guy Pewsey
Cover picture for the articleDavid Beckham says he’s a Monica. Malala Yousafzai says she’s more of a Joey. The unlikely pair were among the celebrities who have made cameos in the global sensation that the Friends reunion episode has become. Their insistence that they align so heavily with one of the six main characters is common. Who has not pondered if they are more of a Rachel or a Phoebe? But I’m calling for an end to such speculation. You are not a Rachel. You’re just spoiled.

Malala Yousafzai
Tina Fey
David Beckham
