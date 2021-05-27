Can We Please Stop Identifying With Friends Characters So Much?
David Beckham says he’s a Monica. Malala Yousafzai says she’s more of a Joey. The unlikely pair were among the celebrities who have made cameos in the global sensation that the Friends reunion episode has become. Their insistence that they align so heavily with one of the six main characters is common. Who has not pondered if they are more of a Rachel or a Phoebe? But I’m calling for an end to such speculation. You are not a Rachel. You’re just spoiled.graziadaily.co.uk