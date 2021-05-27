Daily Weather Forecast For Prospect
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
