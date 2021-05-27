Cancel
Pomerene, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pomerene

Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 5 days ago

POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aDFESfR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 53 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pomerene, AZ
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County near the Willcox Playa from Willcox to San Simon. Be especially cautious along Interstate 10 and state highway 186. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.