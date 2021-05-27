Qurbaan Hua, 27th May 2021, Written Update, Neel and Chahat to divorce each other?

“Support without accountability promotes moral weakness; accountability without support is a form of cruelty.” ~ John Wesley. We all need support and accountability to grow spiritually and to be our very best. If parents provide a home for their children to live in, but there are no rules or expectations for the house, it will lead to a house of chaos and dysfunction. The children will grow up immature and maladjusted in life. They will struggle immensely to live life on life’s terms. On the other hand, if the same parents provide a home for their children to live in, clearly communicate their expectations, enforce the rules, but offer no support to their children who will struggle to live up to their many regulations and expectations, the children will grow up emotionally, mentally, and spiritually challenged, and left maladjusted and feeling all alone.