Qurbaan Hua, 27th May 2021, Written Update, Neel and Chahat to divorce each other?
Today’s episode begins with Neel and Chahat as they reach the court where the lawyer asks them the reason that why they want to give divorce to each other. Chahat says that she wants to stay with him but he doesn’t. Then the lawyer questions Neel why he wants to separate from her. He tells him that he doesn’t like her eating habits as she eats a lot. Chahat says that when he has no problem with his OCD problem so he can also accept her with that. Neel says that nothing is like that. Chahat takes out his lipstick and destroys it.getindianews.com