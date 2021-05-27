Daily Weather Forecast For Faith
FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 44 °F, low 34 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 22 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.