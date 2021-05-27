Daily Weather Forecast For Faith

FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 44 °F, low 34 °F 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F 7 to 22 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.