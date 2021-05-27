Cancel
Faith, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Faith

Posted by 
Faith Voice
Faith Voice
 5 days ago

FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aDFEQtz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 44 °F, low 34 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 22 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Faith Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

