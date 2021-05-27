Cancel
Dodd City, TX

Thursday set for rain in Dodd City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(DODD CITY, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Dodd City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dodd City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aDFEP1G00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

