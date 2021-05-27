Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cawood, KY

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 5 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) A sunny Thursday is here for Cawood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cawood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aDFEONl00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cawood Today

Cawood Today

Cawood, KY
1
Followers
50
Post
123
Views
ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cawood, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Advice#Health Authorities#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Cawood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cawood: Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, June 4: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Live events on the horizon in Cawood

1. Ian Noe w/ Caleb Caudle and Laurel Lewis; 2. Laurel Cove Music Festival 2 Day Pass (6/11 - 6/12); 3. Harlan Park Civic Association Monthly Meeting; 4. Putney Bible Church – Putney, KY; 5. Lee County Strutters, VA;
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Cawood

(CAWOOD, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cawood Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Top stories trending in Cawood

(CAWOOD, KY) What’s going on in Cawood? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Cawood events coming soon

1. Rocky Mountain Memories - a John Denver Tribute Concert!; 2. Genealogy Jamboree and Pioneer Days Cumberland Gap TN; 3. Bluegrass Open Mic Night @ Axe Handle Distilling; 4. Lynch, KY Mission Trip; 5. Butchers Pub Pineville KY. 7pm til 10pm.;
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Cawood forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cawood: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Forecast: The next 4 days in Cawood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cawood: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Cawood, KYPosted by
Cawood Today

Jump on Cawood’s rainy forecast today

(CAWOOD, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cawood Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
EnvironmentPosted by
Cawood Today

Get weather-ready — Cawood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cawood: Tuesday, May 11: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bell County, KYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees in the valleys will again result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky - primarily in the valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Bell County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HARLAN...EAST CENTRAL BELL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KNOX COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wallsend, or over Pineville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pineville, Wallins Creek, East Pineville, Wallsend, Varilla, Coldiron, Ingram, Ponza, Stony Fork Junction, Black Snake, Kentenia, Tacky Town, Straight Creek, Blanche, Cary, Cubage, Rella, Fourmile, Clear Creek Springs and Wasioto. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.