Weather Forecast For Hays
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
