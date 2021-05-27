Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reserve, NM

Reserve Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Reserve Voice
Reserve Voice
 5 days ago

RESERVE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aDFELja00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 42 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Reserve Voice

Reserve Voice

Reserve, NM
0
Followers
31
Post
50
Views
ABOUT

With Reserve Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reserve, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Reserve, NMPosted by
Reserve Voice

Your 4-day outlook for Reserve weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Reserve: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 11:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL NOON MDT At 1134 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Old Horse Springs, or 27 miles east of Reserve, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Old Horse Springs.