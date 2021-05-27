Cancel
Lingle, WY

Lingle Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 5 days ago

LINGLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDFEKqr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

