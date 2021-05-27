A rainy Thursday in Tok — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TOK, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tok Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tok:

Thursday, May 27 Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then widespread rain and snow showers during night High 52 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread Snow Showers High 43 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 48 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 56 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.