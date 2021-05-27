Philipsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
