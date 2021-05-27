Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philipsburg, MT

Philipsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Philipsburg Daily
Philipsburg Daily
 5 days ago

PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDFEHCg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 29 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg, MT
6
Followers
48
Post
253
Views
ABOUT

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philipsburg, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Chance Light Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Philipsburg, MTPosted by
Philipsburg Daily

Get weather-ready — Philipsburg’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Philipsburg: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;