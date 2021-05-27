Cancel
Dodson, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dodson

DODSON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aDFEGJx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dodson, LA
ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Saturday has sun for Dodson — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DODSON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dodson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Dodson

(DODSON, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dodson Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Get weather-ready — Dodson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dodson: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Natchitoches Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natchitoches; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES AND WESTERN WINN PARISHES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Natchitoches, moving north at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Campti, Clarence, Goldonna, Dodson, Ashland, Calvin, Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Jackson, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Jackson; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Winn Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WINN PARISH At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Winnfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Dodson, Calvin, Sikes, Joyce and Hudson. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WEBSTER...NORTHEASTERN RED RIVER...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 439 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Ringgold, or 21 miles west of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Brice, Womack, Friendship, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Winn Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WINN PARISH At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Winnfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Dodson, Calvin, Sikes, Joyce and Hudson. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Natchitoches; Red River; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL RED RIVER...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES SOUTHEASTERN BIENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Friendship, Liberty Hill, Sailes and Brice. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Caldwell Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Jackson, Ouachita, Union, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Arkansas...and north central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Jackson; Ouachita; Union; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Union County in south central Arkansas Northern Caldwell Parish in north central Louisiana Southeastern Jackson Parish in north central Louisiana Eastern Union Parish in north central Louisiana Ouachita Parish in north central Louisiana Northeastern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lapile to near Claiborne to 15 miles northwest of Clarks, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Huttig, Columbia, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Richwood, Sterlington, Strong, Lapile, Marion, Felsenthal, Drew, Fondale, Vixen, Bosco, Riverton and New London. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH