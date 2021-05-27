Twin Valley Weather Forecast
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
