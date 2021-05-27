Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 5 days ago

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDFEEYV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley, MN
5
Followers
46
Post
105
Views
ABOUT

With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Valley, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related