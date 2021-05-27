Daily Weather Forecast For Hartfield
HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
