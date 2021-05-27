Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartfield, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Hartfield

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 5 days ago

HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDFEBuK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
4
Followers
51
Post
256
Views
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartfield, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hartfield, VAPosted by
Hartfield Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Hartfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hartfield: Wednesday, May 12: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
King And Queen County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King and Queen, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: King and Queen; Lancaster; Middlesex; Northumberland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central King and Queen County in east central Virginia Central Middlesex County in eastern Virginia Northumberland County in eastern Virginia Lancaster County in eastern Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Saint Inigoes Creek to near Shacklefords, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Kilmarnock, Lancaster and White Stone around 720 PM EDT. Fair Port around 735 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Byrdton, Regina, Mollusk, Senora, Avalon, Brook Vale, Nuttsville, Harmony Village, Bertrand and Reedville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH