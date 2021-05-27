4-Day Weather Forecast For Trout Creek
TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
