HCL To Vaccinate All Its Employees By June 30

The rapid growth in the sector of video content is creating challenges and opportunities for both consumers and providers. The surge of internet and mobile video is creating a shift in how video is produced, delivered and used. Video transcoding holds the key to deliver video content easily and cost-effectively in every type of distribution platform such as mobile, laptops, desktops, and others. Video transcoding is the transformation of media files from one form to another without compromising on the quality of the content. The process will also make videos viewable across different platforms and devices. In order to allow efficient video transcoding, video transcoder is used. This device will convert the existing digital video content to another digital format to enable compatibility and viewing on a device. The demand for video streaming service is likely to surge due to proliferation of online media content services. The primary factors driving the growth of the global video transcoding market include high growth in software as a service (SaaS) offerings, digitization of cable and broadcast industry, and increased number of portable devices. Additionally, increasing adoption of cloud-based video transcoding solutions is expected to drive the growth of the video transcoding market globally. Cloud-based video transcoding solutions are cost effective, customizable, scalable, and flexible which adds to its popularity. Cloud solutions have proven to be a boon for distant education and remote working culture in the global COVID-19 pandemic. The growing adoption of cloud-based transcoding solutions to increase the reach of video content is surging the market of video transcoding globally.