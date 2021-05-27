Cancel
HCL To Vaccinate All Its Employees By June 30

By OMMCOM NEWS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucknow: HCL, a leading global conglomerate, announced that it has planned vaccinating 100 per cent of its India-based, eligible employees and their families with the first dose of the Covid vaccine before June 30. According to an official release, HCL (including group companies HCL Technologies, HCL Infosystems and HCL Healthcare,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Government Employees#Business Services#Government Services#Information Technologies#Hcl Technologies#Hcl Infosystems#Hcl Healthcare#Shiv Nadar Foundation#Ians#Vaccination Adoption#Free Vaccination Services#Vaccine Manufacturers#Vaccination Drives#Clinics#Hospitals#Noida#Partner Ngos#Lucknow
