Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, NE

Cambridge Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 5 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aDFE8LO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
2
Followers
44
Post
176
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Furnas County, NEclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Furnas County, Nebraska

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FURNAS COUNTY UNTIL 115 AM CDT... At 1222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cambridge, or 22 miles east of McCook, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Holbrook around 1240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hendley and Arapahoe.
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Furnas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FURNAS COUNTY UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cambridge, or 22 miles east of McCook, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Holbrook around 1240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hendley and Arapahoe.
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...FURNAS AND WESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 758 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bertrand to Holbrook to near Norcatur, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Arapahoe, Oxford, Bertrand, Beaver City, Loomis, Holbrook, Stamford, Edison, Atlanta, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...FURNAS AND WESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 758 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bertrand to Holbrook to near Norcatur, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Arapahoe, Oxford, Bertrand, Beaver City, Loomis, Holbrook, Stamford, Edison, Atlanta, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH