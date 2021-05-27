Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Fairchild

Fairchild Journal
(FAIRCHILD, WI) Thursday is set to be rainy in Fairchild, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aDFE7Sf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain

    • High 46 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairchild, WI
Chippewa County, WI

Freeze Warning issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.