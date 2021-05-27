Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

A rainy Thursday in Melcher-Dallas — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 5 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Melcher-Dallas Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melcher-Dallas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDFE6Zw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melcher-Dallas, IA
