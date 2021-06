THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the centre is trying to impose corporate and saffron agendas in Lakshadweep. “Even the lush green coconut trees are turning to saffron. The incumbent administrator is trying to destroy the ethnic life of the people and also the island's unique ecosystem,” the chief minister said presenting the resolution. The resolution was passed after incorporating the amendments proposed by the opposition. — The resolution demands to remove the controversial administrator Praful Khoda Patel and seeks immediate intervention of the central government to provide necessary protection for the life and livelihood of the island’s people. The resolution was presented as per the provisions in rule 118.