Laurel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
