Laurel, NE

Laurel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Laurel Updates
 5 days ago

LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDFE0Ha00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurel, NE
ABOUT

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Laurel, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ne#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
