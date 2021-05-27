Cancel
Rangeley, ME

Rangeley is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Rangeley News Beat
 5 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rangeley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDFDoAk00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

