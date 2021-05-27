Cancel
Kenmare, ND

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Kenmare

Kenmare News Flash
 5 days ago

(KENMARE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kenmare. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kenmare:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UscX_0aDFDkdq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

