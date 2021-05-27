Cancel
Dennis, MS

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Dennis

Dennis Journal
(DENNIS, MS) A sunny Thursday is here for Dennis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dennis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aDFDfED00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dennis, MS
