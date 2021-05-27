Govt Gives OTT, Digital Media Players 15 Days To Furnish Details On Compliance With New Rules
New Delhi: The Centre has written to the OTT and digital media platforms to furnish all their details and compliance status as per the new IT rules within 15 days. In its notice to the platforms, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said that a total of around 60 publishers and their associations have informed the ministry that they have already initiated the process of formation of self-regulatory bodies under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules, 2021.ommcomnews.com