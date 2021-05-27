Police ‘arrests’ suspected burglar who pretends to be a ghost

Four more suspects allegedly involved in an attack on Owerri Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Imo State, have been arrested. The suspects have been identified as Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State. The command’s spokesperson, Elkana Bala said they were arrested on May 27, 2021, at about 4:30pm in a coded operation. He said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed. The statement read; IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND28th MAY, 2021PRESS RELEASEIMO STATE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTED FOUR ADDITIONAL HOODLUMS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE ATTACK OF THE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS AND CORRECTIONAL CENTRE OWERRI IN APRIL, 2021.RECOVERED TWO FIREARMS WITH CARTRIDGESIn continuation with the operations launched against criminal elements, especially hoodlums who attacked the State Police Command Headquarters, Correctional Centre Owerri, the Governor’s hometown, and other locations in Imo State, operatives of lmo State Police Command arrested four additional suspects alleged to have participated in the April 2021 attack.The suspects are; Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.The arrest was effected on 27th May 2021 at about 1630hours in a coded operation. The strategy is focused on taking the battle to the den of the hoodlums, making it difficult for them to access the public space. This is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc.One automatic pump action gun, one single barrel gun, and seventeen live cartridges were recovered from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.SP Bala Elkana, ANIPR,Police Public Relations Officer,For Commissioner of Police,Imo State.The post Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.