Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springer, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Springer

Posted by 
Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 5 days ago

SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDFDaoa00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
1
Followers
36
Post
137
Views
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Springer, NMPosted by
Springer Bulletin

Tuesday has sun for Springer — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SPRINGER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Springer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raton Pass, or 9 miles northwest of Raton, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Raton. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 456 and 460. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING...WEST CENTRAL UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mills, or 27 miles southeast of Springer, moving east at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mills and Chicosa Lake State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.1 and 0.2 inches of rain have fallen. Another quarter inch is possible around the town of Ute Park. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 638 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Park, or 28 miles east of Questa, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ute Park and Cimarron Canyon State Park. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 293 and 304. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colfax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Ute Park burn scar including but not limited to Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Ute Park Burn Scar in Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ute Park Burn Scar. Between 0.1 and 0.65 inches of rain have fallen with the heaviest amounts over Ute Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Some areas north of Highway 64 that will be impacted include State Road 204, Bear and Dean Canyons, Ponil Creek, and Turkey Creek. Some areas south of Highway 64 that will be impacted include Webster and Cimarroncito Reservoirs, Cimarroncito Creek, Vaca Pond, Deer Lake, Ute Gulch and Grouse and Sawmill Canyons. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 295 and 311. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 153 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Las Vegas, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Watrous, Storrie Lake State Park, Romeroville and Montezuma. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 338 and 370. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 1 and 20.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is likely.