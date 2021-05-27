Cancel
Washington State

Daily Weather Forecast For Washington

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDFDZsj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washington, KS
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Washington’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Washington: Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Narka, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Haddam, Narka and Mahaska.
Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Washington

(WASHINGTON, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Washington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 900 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Odell to 5 miles south of Hanover, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Washington, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes, Hollenberg and Bremen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Bremen to 4 miles west of Marysville to near Barnes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes and Bremen. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH