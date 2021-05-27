Daily Weather Forecast For Washington

WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



