Daily Weather Forecast For Washington
WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.