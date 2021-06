What audiences have seen on Sister Wives is that the ideal life Kody and his four wives preach about polygamous marriage doesn’t usually match the reality. Besides the idea that Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn all have a loving, jealousy-free sisterhood as they bond over the husband they share, there is also the idea that Kody is the unquestioned head of the household. As the patriarch, the wives are expected to defer to his every decision, but there have been many times when that is not the case.