Namibian Prez Tests Covid Positive

By OMMCOM NEWS
 6 days ago

Windhoek: The President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Thursday. The 79-year-old leader is now in isolation, along with his wife, the office said on Twitter, adding that they were "in good spirits", reports dpa news agency.

Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

CPM politburo member SRP tests Covid positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai after turning Covid positive is undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital here, said party sources. — The 83-year-old is a former two time Rajya Sabha member and has been in the politburo since 1992 and has always been based in Delhi.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Aussie skateboarders test positive for COVID in Games setback

A team of Australian skateboarders was disqualified from an Olympic qualifying event in the United States after three positive COVID-19 tests in their group. Two skateboarders, including 13-year-old Charlotte Heath, and a coach tested positive in the United States, and others in the group were ruled out of the qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa, because they were deemed close contacts of the coach.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Spain Masters: 2 players withdrawn post positive COVID test

Barcelona [Spain], May 19 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has confirmed that two players have been withdrawn from the Spain Masters 2021 after one player tested positive for COVID-19. Two Russian women's doubles players have been withdrawn after one tested positive to the mandatory PCR test conducted on Sunday. The player has been asked to self-isolate, the BWF release read. Her doubles partner and coach have been identified as close contact and have also been asked to quarantine. The women's doubles pair will be not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round. Testing protocols continue to be implemented by the Spanish health authorities, the Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA) and the BWF to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The Spain Masters 2021 is a Super 300 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour. Round one of the tournament commenced on Tuesday. Earlier, tournament organisers Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) and BWF agreed to cancel the Singapore Open 2021 scheduled for June 1-6 with an eye on the surge in COVID-19 cases. "All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants. However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community's health and safety, the event has been cancelled," the Badminton World Federation had said in an official statement. (ANI)
Public Healthvalleybugler.com

Coronavirus crisis: two more major countries ban flights from India, see details

New Delhi: The second wave of Corona has returned to India. Due to the alarming increase in corona cases in the country, many countries have banned entry and flight of Indians. Meanwhile, Canada has banned flights from India for a month. While Germany has also banned foreign tourists visiting India in the last 10 days, including India, which is a dangerous country in transition. The following is a list of countries that have previously been banned.
Public Healthriverbender.com

South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in the...
Public Healthwnewsnetwork.com

COVID-19 is 'surging again' in South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will impose stricter measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa’s worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in the past seven days were 31 per cent higher...
Public Healthsapeople.com

New Names for Variants Found in South Africa and Abroad, to End Stigmatising

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a new naming system for the coronavirus that uses Greek letters to refer to the different variants. For the variants of concern, B117 (the UK or Kent variant) will now be known as alpha, B1351 (South Africa) will be beta, P1 (Brazil) is gamma and B16172 (India) delta… writes Ed Feil, University of Bath.
Public HealthWorld Socialist Web Site

Opposition erupts in Japan against the Tokyo Olympics

It has been over a year since Japan proclaimed its first one-month state of emergency back in April 2020. There have been many outbreaks throughout this year as a direct result of the non-existent COVID-19 mitigation measures by the government of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his successor Yoshihide Suga.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

British holidaymakers told to wear face masks on beaches in Portugal or risk €100 fine

UK holidaymakers heading to Portugal who fail to wear a face mask on the beach, do not comply with social distancing, or play sport on busy sands could face a fine of up to €100 (£86), it has been reported.While the wearing of face coverings is already mandatory upon entry and exit from beaches in Portugal - and while using shower and changing facilities - local media reports state that from Wednesday 19 May, Maritime Police will be cracking down on those who refuse to comply with local measures.According to Jornal de Notícias, the decision to introduce fines was approved...