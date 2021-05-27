Cancel
Framingham, MA

Authorities Release New Details About Framingham Woman's Killing

By Mary Markos
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are asking for the public's help with a homicide investigation for Jasmyn Beatty, a 28-year-old, who was found dead in her Framingham apartment Tuesday. Police found Beatty with a significant slash to the back of her neck at the Halstead Apartments around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Thursday. A man "known to Jasmine" called 911 to report her death on that day, according to Ryan.

