Authorities Release New Details About Framingham Woman's Killing

A woman in her 20s was killed over the weekend after the car she was driving went off Route 9 in Framingham and crashed into a brick sign, according to news outlet. The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Metro Credit Union at 1124 Worcester Road. The car went off the road before crashing into the brick base of a sign for the bank, Deputy Chief Kurt O’Rourke of the Framingham Fire Department told The Boston Globe.