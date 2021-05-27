Rightsizing Your Life at Harbor Heights

We need different things from our homes at different phases of our lives. Just starting out, any apartment will do so long as it’s yours. Then we long to settle into something bigger, perhaps with a yard or extra bedrooms for a growing family. But after the kids are grown and you tire of endless maintenance and renovation, it’s time to think about the next phase. Some refer to it as downsizing but at downtown Olympia’s Harbor Heights, it’s a perfect opportunity to rightsize.