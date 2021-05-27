Cancel
Rock Point, AZ

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Rock Point Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ROCK POINT, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rock Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDFDEai00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Rock Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

