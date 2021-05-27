Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Sulphur Springs, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For White Sulphur Springs

Posted by 
White Sulphur Springs Updates
White Sulphur Springs Updates
 5 days ago

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDFDBwX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs, MT
7
Followers
46
Post
146
Views
ABOUT

With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Sulphur Springs, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
White Sulphur Springs, MTPosted by
White Sulphur Springs Updates

Get weather-ready — White Sulphur Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in White Sulphur Springs: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night;
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 12 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph mainly in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 19:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher Light snow in the Little Belt Mountains Tonight Periods of snow will continue to fall in the Little Belt Mountains tonight. This includes Kings Hill Pass on Highway 89. Snow accumulation`s of 1 to 3 inches will be possible tonight. Visibility could be reduced to less than one mile at times. Those traveling in this region tonight should be prepared for slushy roadways at times.