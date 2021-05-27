4-Day Weather Forecast For White Sulphur Springs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
