4-Day Weather Forecast For White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 32 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.