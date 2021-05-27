Foreigner to Perform Free Concert In Upstate New York

David Lee Roth has released a new song, "Giddy-Up," accompanied by artwork drawn by the singer himself. You can listen to the track below. "Giddy-Up" was first introduced last fall when Roth released a 17-chapter web comic book titled The Roth Project, written and drawn by Roth. The book also featured four other songs: "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill," "Alligator Pants," "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala." Each of the songs were co-written and recorded a few years ago with guitarist/bassist John 5. Alongside Gregg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards and Luis Conte playing percussion, Roth and John 5 collaborated on multiple other unreleased songs and still plan to release a full 11-track LP at some point in the future.