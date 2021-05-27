Cancel
Foreigner to Perform Free Concert In Upstate New York

By Mike Karolyi
Cover picture for the article

Foreigner will perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Monday August 23rd at 8 p.m. This is the latest in a growing list of artists scheduled to perform on the Chevy Park stage at the "Reimagined New York State Fair” between August 20th and September 6th. Today...

Schenectady, NY
