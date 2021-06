​​NEW DELHI: The home ministry late on Monday evening issued a notice to retired West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, which lays down penalties for those who refuse, without reasonable cause, to comply with a direction given on behalf of the Centre or National Executive Committee, in relation to disaster management. — This followed in view of Bandyopadhyay having skipped a crucial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal last week to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas. Modi being the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the chief secretary was liable under.