On Thursday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a former Mumbai officer whose name is Pradeep Sharma. He is one of the most prominent and well-known police officers. As per the reports, the cops arrested him for involving in scrutiny into the Antilla bomb scare case and Mansukh’s Hiran’s murder. Pradeep Sharma is arrested along with two other people for the same accusations. The court has ordered him to stay in NIA custody till June 28. Pradeep Sharma is a reputed and well-known former police officer in Police Department. Through this post, the viewers will get all the details about the case and about Pradeep Sharma.