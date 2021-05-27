Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? We’ve got you covered.

By Amy Poulter, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
Mike Hodgis plays taps at the conclusion of the Memorial Day Service held aboard the decommissioned battleship Wisconsin in downtown Norfolk Monday morning. Hodgis was a sailor aboard the ship in 1954 and 1955.

Three words: Memorial Day weekend.

The sun’s been shining, outside has never been better and the COVID restrictions have eased up once again, inching us closer to life as we knew it.

Looking for a way to honor our fallen heroes and celebrate how far we’ve come? We’ve got you.

Beer and barbecue? You got it. Live music? Sure thing. An 8K walk/run? We’ve got the details on that, too.

Ready to run through the door into a weekend full of nothing but fun? We won’t waste another second.

Here’s a list of things to check out this holiday weekend. You’ve earned it.

___

Friday

Brasswind — 24th Street Park Stage, Virginia Beach

Live music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Jason Cale Band — 17th Street Park Stage, Virginia Beach

Live music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Leonard Ebba at Commonwealth Brewing Company — 2444 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Special beer releases and food from DC Smoothies and Deutscher Imbiss.

SoPoz at Strawberry Jam — 1400 N. Muddy Creek Road, Virginia Beach

Live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Food and drink specials.

___

Saturday

Bluegrass, BBQ and Brews Fest at Smartmouth — 1309 Raleigh Ave., Norfolk

Live music all day. Open jam hosted by Tidewater Bluegrass Music Association starts at noon. Brackish Water Jamboree plays at 3:30 p.m. Fireside Collective plays at 6 p.m. On-site food by Bar-Q. Fest runs noon to 10 p.m.

Dan Pellegrino and DJ Lord Thomas at Commonwealth Brewing Company — 2444 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach

Live music from Pellegrino, 1 to 4 p.m., and Lord Thomas, 6 to 9 p.m. Food from Vang’s Sushi and The Coop.

DJ Heartattack, Romonta and Friends, RaJazz — 17th Street Park Stage, Virginia Beach

Live music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Everybody Loves Tequila at Strawberry Jam — 1400 N. Muddy Creek Road, Virginia Beach

Live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drink specials.

LAVA Summer of Fun: Bended Light, The Hookz — 735 E. 23rd St., Norfolk.

An afternoon outdoor concert at Makers Craft Brewery from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pod-style seating and general admission available. Tickets available at LAVApresents.com .

LAVA Summer of Fun: Berries, Ladada, You’re Jovian — 735 E. 23rd St., Norfolk.

An evening outdoor concert at Makers Craft Brewery from 7:15 to 11 p.m. Pod-style seating and general admission available. Tickets available at LAVApresents.com .

Red Stapler Duo at Sly Clyde — 207 E. Mellen St, Hampton

Live music starts at 6 p.m.

Wonderland — 24th Street Park Stage, Virginia Beach

Live music from 7 to 11 p.m.

___

Sunday

Beermosa Brunch at Commonwealth Brewing Company — 2444 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach

Live music from Jovi Espina from noon to 4 p.m. Chic’s Flix outdoor movie screening of “Point Break” at sunset. Food by Luv-a-Bowls.

Bluegrass, BBQ and Brews Fest at Smartmouth — 313 32nd St., Virginia Beach

Live music all day. Open jam hosted by Tidewater Bluegrass Music Association starts at noon. The Judy Chops play at 3:30 p.m. Fireside Collective plays at 6 p.m. On-site food by Donniefrys. Fest runs noon to 8 p.m.

Deja — 17th Street Park Stage, Virginia Beach

Live music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Detonators at Strawberry Jam — 1400 N. Muddy Creek Road, Virginia Beach

Live music from 5 to 9 p.m. Food and drink specials.

DJ Heartattack, Better By Tuesday and Kustom Made Band — 24th Street Stage Band, Virginia Beach

Live music from 7 to 11 p.m.

The Ruins of Presidents Park — 8212 Croaker Road, Williamsburg

See the larger-than-life President’s heads up-close and play some presidential trivia. Tickets available at bit.ly/presidentsheads

___

Monday

Elation Brewing’s Memorial Day Cookout with Dennis O’Hagan’s Great Brewery Tour — 5104 Colley Ave., Norfolk

Live music starts at 3 p.m.

Memorial Day Car Show — 101 Village Ave., York County

Presented by Classic Cruisers Car Club. Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50/50 raffle and food provided by Jeeps & Butts Barbecue. More info at ccccva.com .

Memorial Day Bike Ride — 333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk

Bike ride in honor of active duty and veteran service persons. Ride runs from 9 to 11 a.m.

“Never Forget Garden” dedication in West Point Cemetery — 238 Princess Anne Road, Norfolk

A dedication to honor African American war veterans at West Point Cemetery. Enter through Elmwood Cemetery. Wreath laying begins at 11 a.m. More information is available at nsccva.org .

Red Stapler Rocks OV Pier — 400 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk

Live music from 3 to 7 p.m.

Runnin’ Shine at 24th Street Stage — 24th Street at the Oceanfront, Virginia Beach

Music starts at 7 p.m.

York County Memorial Day Ceremony — 301 Main St., Yorktown

Fifes and Drums of York Town will march to the War Memorial site at 11:45 a.m. The ceremony begins at noon. For more information, call 757-890-3500.

Yorktown Freedom Run — 93000 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown

8K run/walk on a certified course. Register at bit.ly/yorktown8k

___

Amy Poulter, 757-446-2705, amy.poulter@pilotonline.com

