Royole introduced a new display technology

By Truman Colon
retailcrowd.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Royole New research findings were presented at the Display Week symposium, showcasing the world’s first scalable display technology based on small and mass-produced LED lights. The extendable display screens are not only foldable and foldable, but also capable of three-dimensional forming, including tightening, wrapping, concave deformation and folding three-dimensional can greatly increase the screen surface in compact form.

