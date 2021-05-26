Royole introduced a new display technology

Technology has seeped into every aspect of our lives today. Also to keep pace with the latest emerging technology is becoming more and more important in today's scenario. In case you are in the info technology field, you have have to be aware of the most recent trends in technology. To stay read more means to monitor the every single news related to technology. Whether website is Linux, Solaris or Windows operating system, or it is a complex technology like virtualization, you have to have a clear knowledge of every emerging technology. Articles on new technology and news about most advanced technology can help one to make his way in to the complex maze of new computer technology. Almost every other day an IT giant releases a new patch of software and every new fortnight a fresh software is released predicated on a radically new technology. get more info like Microsoft Lucidtouch, Sun Solaris have grown to be must know technology terms.A number of the latest technologies that are going to revolutionize their respective field are1.) Taptu: Searching for a search engine for the iPhone that is touch friendly and allows to find the web easily? Taptu may be the answer. Taptu is a mobile internet search engine that just released its iPhone version which might be downloaded from Apple App Store free of charge.The new internet search engine is user-friendly and quick. According to Taptu blog, it has a lot more than 3 million webpages currently in its index.2.) Opera Unite: Opera has launched a fresh technology that can turn your PC right into a personal web server running inside Opera browser. That server can be used to share from files to music with other computers on the internet without the need of third party applications. Named Opera Unite, the technology has just been released and promises to make your computer more that only a dumb terminal.