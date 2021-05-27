2 Florida beaches named to annual Dr. Beach Top 10 list

When Dr. Beach names you a winner, you don’t get to play again, and that’s why Florida only has two beaches on his annual Top 10 list for the best beaches in the U.S.

That’s because the 2020 winner, Grayton Beach State Park near Santa Rosa Beach up in Florida’s panhandle, has to sit out for the 2021 rankings, as does the 2017 winner, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key near Sarasota.

Without them in the mix, Florida still has two beaches in the rankings including one new entry. Coming in at No. 4 is St. George Island State Park in the Panhandle. Reappearing on the list is Caladesi Island State Park west of Tampa coming in at No. 7, down one spot from 2010.

No. 1 in the U.S. is Hapuna Beach State Park on the Big Island in Hawaii followed by Cooper Beach in Southampton, New York; Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach on the Outer Banks in North Carolina, St. George Island which is near Apalachicola; and Lighthouse Beach in Buxton in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Coming in at 5-10 are Duke Kahanamoku Beach on Oahu, Hawaii; Caladesi Island State Park; Coronado Beach in San Diego; Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island, South Carolina; and Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The way the list works is that each year, Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, uses 50 criteria to name the top 10 beaches, which he has been doing since 1991. When a beach makes it to No. 1, it is retired from the list so other beaches can get a shot in successive years. After 25 years, Leatherman reset it so former winners were back in the mix.

That meant both Siesta Beach, which won in 2011, and Grayton Beach State Park, which originally won in 1994, were allowed to compete again, and both have since won a second title. They now sit in the winners circle, and over the years, Florida beaches are likely to climb back up to the top spot as more winners are named.

Caladesi won the title previously in 2008. Other Florida beaches that have garnered top honors in years past include Fort DeSoto Park in St. Petersburg in 2005, St. Joseph Peninsula in Port St. Joe in 2002, St. Andrews State Park in Panama City in 1995 and Bahia Honda State Park on Big Pine Key in 1992.

Caladesi Island State Park is primarily accessible by boat is located north of Clearwater and west of Dunedin.

“Caladesi is reached by pedestrian ferry boat, private boats or a long walk north from Clearwater Beach–the inlet is closed so Caladesi is no longer a true island, but still a great getaway,” Leatherman said. “The white beach is composed of crystalline quartz sand which is soft and cushy at the water’s edge, inviting one to take a dip in the sparkling clear waters. There are boardwalk trails, but my favorite is the kayak and canoe trails through the mangroves to see the large blue herons and other birds that frequent this wonderful natural area.”

St. George Island State Park is located on a strip of land across Apalachicola Bay.

“This long barrier island, far from urban areas, is a favorite destination for beachgoers, anglers and bird watchers as nature abounds,” Leatherman said. “Besides swimming in the crystal-clear water, I enjoy beachcombing and shelling. While St. George Island suffered a big hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has substantially recovered, especially the sugary fine, white sand beach. There is much to explore on this serene 2,023-acre park.”