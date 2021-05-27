Daily Weather Forecast For Ashley
ASHLEY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
