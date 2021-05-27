Cancel
Washburn, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Washburn

Washburn News Alert
 5 days ago

WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDFCht200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

