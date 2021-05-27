Daily Weather Forecast For Washburn
WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
