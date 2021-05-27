Daily Weather Forecast For Washburn

WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 53 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



