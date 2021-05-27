Just Checking in on Frosé

There’s been a lot of talk about mental health this month, especially on social media. As activists, the injustices many of us see and experience can weigh on our mental health. We may notice our mental health declining over a period of time– it may come in waves or hit like a ton of bricks. It can come as a result of years of adverse experiences, and for others, it may be difficult to pinpoint. There is no one solution to dealing with mental health issues, but destigmatizing the struggles associated with mental illness can help bring more people who need help out of the shadows. This week, I encourage everyone to pause and tell yourself how amazing you are! Take time to check-in with “self.” How are you feeling? And let’s normalize self care. You can click here for state resources to help maintain your mental health.