Just Checking in on Frosé
Not long ago, summer was synonymous with slushy pink wine. Is it back for a final encore?. Bartender Justin Sievers remembers his inaugural summer of frosé. He offered a version of the drink that combined Sicilian rosé, vermouth and strawberry purée spun in a frozen drink machine until it emerged as a shimmery, pale pink slushy. It was 2016 and a video of Sievers making the drink had just gone viral, generating hundreds of millions of views on Facebook. At Bar Primi, where he introduced the drink and is now managing partner, guests came out in droves to try it. The demand was so high that lines formed around the block, the host stand was quoting three-hour waits and Sievers was scrambling to purchase more frozen drink machines.punchdrink.com