US Trade Representative Katherine Chi Tai had a video conference with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Liu He all of a sudden, who is responsible for Sino-US trade negotiation, on Thursday (May 27), exactly one year after the US announced revoking Hong Kong’s special status for the autonomy of the city was not maintained anymore. Not only has it been the first dialogue between high-ranking trade officials of the two countries since Biden assumed office, but also the first contact between the high echelon functionaries of the two countries since Yang Jiechi lectured Antony Blinken for 17 minutes in Alaska. What contributes to this conversation?