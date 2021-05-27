Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Reasons Why Cade McNamara will Start for Michigan Football

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 5 days ago

Michigan will take the field against Western Michigan in 100 days but no one knows who will be quarterbacking the Wolverines on that day. Redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara, true freshman JJ McCarthy and incoming graduate transfer Alan Bowman are expected to battle it out for the right to start. All three have talent and all three probably think they can be the guy. It's going to come down to who moves the chains, who takes care of the ball and who gains the trust of the rest of the team. Here's why it'll be McNamara...

1. Familiarity

McNamara's entire three-year career has been with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. True freshman JJ McCarthy can't say that and neither can incoming graduate transfer Alan Bowman. McNamara's familiarity with Gattis, the offensive approach in general, the terminology and the other offensive players gives him a major advantage heading into the 2021 campaign.

2. Support

With three years at Michigan under his belt, McNamara is going to have support from the rest of the team that McCarthy and Bowman simply don't have. McCarthy could be the hardest working, most likable young quarterback ever, and Bowman might arrive in Ann Arbor with bells on, but you can't recreate three years of working, sweating and bleeding with your brothers. I'm not saying there will be a rift anywhere on the team between players as quarterbacks battle it out, but McNamara has established chemistry and camaraderie with the rest of the team that only occurs over time.

3. Confidence

Lastly, McNamara has to feel pretty good about his chances to lead the team for the reasons mentioned above and because new quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss openly called him the starter. McNamara doesn't have as many starts as Bowman, but he has more starts at Michigan. He's very comfortable with Josh Gattis, the skill players on the roster and the offensive linemen blocking for him. He understands the Big Ten and what it's like to play in The Big House and on the road around the conference. Even though he's quite young, he's going to feel like the veteran in the quarterback room at least for a while. Once Bowman is around for a while that gap will close, but McNamara rightfully sees himself as the starter 100 days out.

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
278
Followers
178
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weiss
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Alan Bowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#American Football#Wolverines#The Big House#Quarterbacks#Field#Talent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Defending Harbaugh, The Detroit Tigers Take Shot At Ohio

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to capturing the spotlight at various sporting events he's attended since returning to Michigan - everything from MLB games to the WWE. On Sunday, Harbaugh spent part of the holiday weekend taking in a Detroit Tigers game with his son (Jack) and his father (Jack) - and once again found the spotlight.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

On This Day: Juwan Howard's Return To Michigan Is Official

Michigan's Juwan Howard has gotten off to as good of a start as anyone in Ann Arbor could have hoped. It was exactly two years ago to the day that Howard was formally introduced as the head basketball coach of the Michigan Wolverines. Though the decision to bring in Howard was largely praised by the Michigan faithful, a good portion of the sports world viewed Howard's hiring by Michigan as a "dud". Howard had spent the previous six years serving as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat from 2013-2019, but had no head coaching experience prior to taking the job at Michigan. Due to the lack of heading coaching experience, many believed that he simply wasn't ready for the challenge of leading a program like Michigan within a conference like the Big Ten.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Announces Kickoff Times For Three More Games

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced today (Thursday, May 27) the kickoff time for three University of Michigan football games during the 2021 season. Additional games can be selected prior to the season or will be chosen during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Kicks Off In 100 Days

As anticipation continues to grow for the 2021 college football season, many of the fans, players and coaches spent a better part of the morning celebrating 100 days until kickoff. In a game that isn't expected to cause the Wolverines too much trouble, Michigan and Western Michigan will square off...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

The Sky Is the Limit for Michigan's Blake Corum

While most of the competition sleeps, Blake Corum is already hard at work during the early morning hours perfecting his craft and preparing for next season. For Corum, much of his work ethic is the result of following his fathers example. At an early age, he found inspiration by watching his father create a successful landscaping and construction business from nothing. According to Corum, his father's success served as proof that hard work always pays off.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Another Support Staff Hire, Josh Gattis' Extension, Ranking Michigan's Opponents

The busiest offseason of Jim Harbaugh's tenure continued today when he hired Sydney Sims to be the Director of Football Strategic Communications & Branding. Sims comes to Michigan from Notre Dame where she led up the social media arenas for the Irish and also spent some time in front of a camera as she brought content to the fans. She's expected to do some of the same things in Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
WolverineDigest

The Clock Is Ticking

The 2021 Michigan Football season kicks off in just 101 days when the Wolverines welcome Western Michigan into the Big House on September 4. With the recent news that Michigan Stadium will be at full-capacity this fall, most fans are already counting down the days until they can resume one of their most cherished annual traditions - Fall Saturday's in the Big House.
NBAPosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson To Explore NBA Draft

In an announcement posted to twitter on Wednesday, Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson announced that he would explore the NBA draft without hiring an agent. "Last year was so incredible in every way," his statement read. "Throughout all of the ups and downs, we were united and had an unbelievable season - winning the Big Ten and a run to the NCAA Elite Eight. Those are memories that will last a lifetime."
FootballPosted by
WolverineDigest

Paul Finebaum Blasts Jim Harbaugh

A few days ago, Paul Finebaum joined Mike Greenberg on ESPN's Get Up and he had a few things to say about Jim Harbaugh. Finebaum has always had something to say about Harbaugh and, while they seemed out of place and over the line in the past, nowadays, they simply aren't.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Not Done Yet: Michigan Football Adds To Its Recruiting Staff

The University of Michigan announced on Monday that Sydney Sims would be joining the football recruiting staff as Director of Strategic Communications and Branding. You can read the full statement from Michigan's Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf below. ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan Football program announced today...