Violent Crimes

Heroic San Jose Victim ‘Ran Around Building’ Warning Colleagues to Hide From Shooter

Taptej Singh, a 36-year-old father to a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, was one of at least nine people killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on his colleagues at a San Jose rail yard. Survivors of the shooting told Singh’s family that he spent his last moments trying to warn his coworkers about the terrible danger they were in. “We are in very deep grief,” his uncle, Sakhwant Dhillon, told the San Jose Mercury News. “He told people ‘Be careful, hide.’ He was running around the building to save others’ lives... He was a good person. He helped everybody.” Singh’s brother, Bagga Singh, was told by a survivor that he “put a lady in a control room to hide. He saved her and rushed down the stairway.” Bagga Singh said the heroic act was typical of his brother, but he added: “He should have saved his life, too. We lost a good person.” All nine identified victims were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority.

