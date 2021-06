​​​​​NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Monday allowed construction work on the Central Vista project and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners for their "motivated" plea. Describing the project as "vital and essential", the Delhi High Court said the legality of the project was already upheld by the Supreme Court. — It added that even the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed it to continue, workers were already present at the site and, therefore, "we see no reason to stop the work".